Troy, Ware announce partnership

Troy University celebrated the sixth annual DeMarcus Ware Day on campus on Monday. The day began with Troy University and Ware announcing a partnership that allows Troy University students, faculty, fans, employees and alumni access to Ware’s D2W (Driven to Win) Fitness app. The announcement was made at a press conference on Monday morning at the Troy Fitness and Wellness Center.

“DeMarcus Ware left TROY as a student-athlete and returns home as a Hall-of-Famer and an entrepreneur,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “We are proud of DeMarcus’ on-field success, but we are even more proud that he is putting his TROY degree in computer science to good use by developing this new app. And, we are proud to enter into this partnership that will help so many reach their fitness goals.”

All university students, along with faculty, staff, alumni and season ticket holders, will receive a discounted rate to the app with a portion of the proceeds going to Troy University.

D2W combines science and technology. It will offer pro-level progression techniques, leverage machine learning and 3D models and augmented reality.

“I built a room with more than 300 cameras to film myself doing more than 700 exercises for the app,” Ware said. “D2W can create different warmups, activations, and a recovery program that is specifically for the user. The app uses artificial intelligence, so the more you use it, the smarter it gets, and the more advanced it grows with you as go along the process. It’s like having a real male or female trainer in your hand.”

The partnership will allow for Ware’s brand to be placed in Troy’s athletic venue.

Officially licensed No. 94 DeMarcus Ware jerseys also went on sale in the University bookstore on Monday.

“I am extremely excited for this unique, dynamic and cutting -edge partnership between DeMarcus Ware, D2W and Troy University,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “DeMarcus has been a great ambassador for Troy University and is known as a successful businessman and a pioneer in the digital fitness space. We are excited to work directly with him and his team to allow our faculty, staff, students, alumni and season ticket holders to utilize his fitness platform focused on improving one’s overall health and wellbeing.”

After the press conference on Monday, Ware spent time talking with the Troy Trojan football team and spoke with university students.

Ware finished his Trojan career as the program’s all-time leader in tackles for loss with 55.5 in addition to having 27 sacks for a loss.

Ware is a member of the Sun Belt Conference All-Decade Team. The Dallas Cowboys took him with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Ware played in nine pro bowls and was an All-Pro seven times during his NFL career. He won a Super Bowl as a member of the Broncos.

Information about the D2W app can be found at DrivenToWin.com