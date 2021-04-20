Body found in field in Brundidge

The Brundidge Police Department began a murder investigation after a body was reported on Tuesday.

According to Police Chief Marquez James, a call came in around 2 p.m. of an unresponsive man in the 300 block of Floyd Street.

James said officers located the body of a black male, Cordero Ousley, 44, of Clio. James said Ousley had been shot to death.

James said the BPD is investigating Ousley’s homicide with assistance from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County District Attorney’s Office and the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

James said anyone with information about Ousley’s death is asked to call one of the investigating agencies or Crime Stoppers.