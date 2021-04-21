Lady Patriots sweep Springwood

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots softball team traveled to play Springwood in a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.

The Patriots outscored the Wildcats 11-2 and swept the doubleheader by scores of 7-0 and 4-2.

The Lady Patriots scored all four of their game one win in the first two innings. Ally Rushing pitched all five innings of game one. She allowed two unearned runs, four hits and she struck out four.

Three of Pike’s four runs came in the first. Bundy drove in the first run on a single to right field. Three batters later, Grace Rushing found the outfield grass in right for a two-run single.

The Patriots loaded the bases in the second inning. Bundy drove in the Patriots fourth run with a one out single to shortstop, bringing the score to 4-0.

The Wildcats cut into the Patriot lead with a sacrifice fly in both the second and fifth inning.

Amity White finished 3-3 at the plate. Ally Rushing and Emily Bryan each had two hits.

The Patriots scored runs in four of the five innings in game two, including two runs in the first, third and fifth inning.

Dawson got the start and the win for the Patriots. She pitched five shutout innings and allowed just one hit. She finished with 12 strikeouts.

The Patriots finished with three players with two hits. Emily Bryan, Grace Rushing and Emily Dean went a combined 6-6 with three RBI and three runs scored. Each player had an RBI.