Trojans have no trouble against Grenville

The Charles Henderson lady Trojans had trouble with area foe Greenville on Tuesday night. They scored 10 early runs and cruised to an 18-0 win over the Tigers.

The win for the Trojans puts them a game below the .500 mark at 13-14.

Stella Gilbreath got the start for the Trojans. She pitched all four innings of the shortened contest. She allowed just one hit and finished with five strikeouts.

The Trojans put the game out of reach early with a 10-run first inning. The Trojans had eight hits including three doubles and a home run by Madison Stewart.

The Trojans followed the first inning with a six-run second.

The Trojans had RBI hits by Olivia Kirkpatrick and Dakota Berry. McKenzie Cain also picked up a RBI with a bases loaded walk.

Cain had a RBI triple in the third and the Trojans added one more run on a Tiger error to bring the score to 18-0.

Dakota Berry had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-3 with a RBI and a run scored. Cain, Madison Allen and Gilbreath each had two hits.