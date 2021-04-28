Human Society spay/neuter clinic ongoing

The good news from the Humane Society of Pike County is that residents of Pike County and students at Troy University have taken advantage of the humane society’s 2021 spay/neuter program to the tune of more than $9,000.

Pike County veterinarians Joe Maddox, Trojan Animal Clinic, and Lawrence Johnson, Pike Animal Hospital, still have some funds available, said Donna Brockmann, HSPC president. “So, we encourage those who have dogs and cats that have not had the procedures done to contact these veterinarians for these $50 cost-saving procedures.”

Brockmann said thanks to a generous, anonymous donation of $15,000, the local humane society was able to sponsor the spay/neuter clinic in 2021.

“Due to COVID-19 and the inability to sponsor our annual Pet Photo Contest fundraiser, the spay/neuter clinic would not have been possible without the donation,” she said.

Funds were equally allocated to each of the practicing veterinarians in Pike County which paid $50 of each spay/neuter procedure.

“The purpose of the spay/neuter program is to greatly reduced the number of unwanted and unloved animals throughout the county,” Brockmann. “We thank those who have participated and encourage other pet owners to call Drs. Maddox and Johnson and take advantage of the remaining opportunities to have their animals spayed/neutered.”

Brockmann said more good news is that the Humane Society of Pike County will, once again, sponsor its very popular Pet Photo Contest for 2022.

“The theme is going to be ‘The Animals Are Counting on You in ’22,’” Brockmann said. “The funds raised from the Pet Photo Contest and the calendar sales fund our annual spay/neuter program. So, we are counting on the success of the Pet Photo Contest to fun next year’s spay/neuter program.”

Brockmann said the annual Pet Photo Contest has greatly reduced the number of unwanted and, often, abused animals in Pike County.

“We encourage pet owners to plan now to enter their animals in the Humane Society of Alabama’s 2022 Pet Photo Contest, beginning in June,” she said. “The entries don’t have to be dogs or cats. One of our very popular winners was a pair of matching mules.”