Huck Treadwell | The Messenger The Troy City Council honored Alabama State Trooper Col. Charles Ward with a plaque of appreciation. Ward is retiring this month. Pictured are Council Member Greg Meeks, Council Member Sharon McSwain-Holland, Ward, Mayor Jason Reeves, Council Member Wanda Moultry, Council Member Marcus Paramore and Council Member Stephanie Baker.

Troy council honors retiring Trooper

By Huck Treadwell

Published 9:21 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Troy City Council presented Alabama State Trooper Col. Charles Ward with a plaque of appreciation for his 35 years of service in law enforcement.

Ward is a native of Ozark. He serves as the top trooper in the state. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said through the years, Ward had been a valuable resource for the city. Reeves said Ward passed through Troy on his way to work in Montgomery.  Ward was also well-known for his presence at Troy University football games.

“He’s been a tremendous public servant for the State of Alabama,” Reeves said. “He has helped people in this state and community more than people know. Thank you and know we appreciate the job you do.”

Ward began his career as a dispatcher for the Ozark Police Department and graduated from the Alabama State Trooper Academy in 1985.

“I love Troy,” Ward said. “It’s like my second home. I want to thank you and say that it has been a blessing for me to have this career.”

Ward will be succeeded by James “Jimmy” Helms on May 1.

The council also approved an off premises retail beer and table wine license for The Curb Market and a restaurant retail liquor license for Goal Line Bar and Grill.

