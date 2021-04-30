Brundidge primed for downtown growth

The City of Brundidge has a new business opportunity for those who are interested in starting and growing a business in the city.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said the Brundidge Market Place is an opportunity made possible by a USDA Rural Development matching grant. Boyd said the grant was for $100,000 with the city’s match of $10,000.

“The grant was initiated by Marsha Gaylard, who was president of the Pike County Economic Development Board at the time,” Boyd said, adding that, at some point in time, the City of Brundidge began managing the project.

“Most of the work was done by city employees, which was cost-saving to the project,” Boyd said. “They did an outstanding job of renovating the city-owned building as an incubator business. There are six rental spaces that are available for rent and all of them have been rented for one year. The City of Brundidge is fortunate to have this rental opportunity available for those who are potential business owners here in Brundidge.”

Boyd said an incubator business is much like a having a baby.

“A baby has to crawl before it can walk,” the mayor said. “The city’s incubator business provides an opportunity for aspiring business owners to build a foundation that will prepare them be successful as future business owners in our town.”

The mayor said the City of Brundidge welcomes new business to its downtown area and it focuses on bringing positive changes to Main Street.