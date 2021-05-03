Police Reports

Incident Reports

April 22

A death investigation was conducted on Needmore Road

Second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Three Notch Street.

April 23

A vehicle was searched on North Three Notch Street.

Harassment was reported on Lotus Lane

A vehicle was searched on Aster Avenue.

Obstructing government operations and attempting to elude law enforcement officers was reported on Henderson Highway

A domestic dispute was reported on Magnolia Court.

A vehicle as searched on Holmes Street.

A vehicle was searched on North Three Notch Street.

