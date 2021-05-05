Trojans finish second in Area 4 Tournament

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans finished the Class 5A Area 4 Tournament in second place after going 2-2 on Tuesday in Andalusia.

The Trojans picked up a pair of wins against Greenville, but lost to champions Andalusia twice.

The Trojans scored nine first inning runs in their 20-4 game one win against Greenville.

The Trojans took a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning against Andalusia in their second game of the day, but allowed two sixth inning runs and fell 3-2.

The Trojans knocked off Greenville 15-0 in game three before falling to Andalusia 6-5 in game four.

A second place finish sends the Trojans to the regional tournament in Gulf Shores.

Game one lasted just three innings and starting pitcher Molly Garrett pitched all three. Garrett allowed four runs, two of which were earned, three hits and three walks.

McKenzie Cain had three hits, including two home runs and totaled eight RBI and three runs scored. Madison Allen finished 3-3 with three runs scored.

After allowing Greenville to score three first inning runs, the Trojans took an early commanding lead at 9-3.

The Trojans had six first inning hits. There were three extra base hits in the inning, including a three-run home run by Cain.

After scoring three more runs in the second to go up 12-3, the Trojans added eight more runs in the third inning. Cain hit her second home run of the game; it was one of five third inning hits for the Trojans.

Hannah Sparrow pitched six innings for the Trojans in game two. She allowed three unearned runs, five hits and two walks. She finished with four strikeouts.

The Trojans finished with three hits. Madison Stewart, Hannah Sparrow and Madison Allen each had a hit for the Trojans. Allen had both of the Trojans’ RBI.

Similar to their game one win against Greenville, the Trojans scored