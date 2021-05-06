Registrations underway at Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library

Registration is now underway for the Summer Reading Program at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge. Garneshia Lampley, library coordinator, children and teen services, said registration will continue through May 17 for the summer program titled “Tails and Tales.”

Registration may be made by calling 334-735-2145 or on-site at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge.

The summer reading program will focus on animals and, of course, “tales” about animals,” she said. “But the encouragement of reading is the focus of the summer reading program. We want children and young adults to also read for enjoyment.”

Lampley said because of the restrictions of COVID-19 there will be few programs that bring the young readers together.

“We will have several activities on the lawn area between the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library and the former Brundidge City Hall,” Lampley said. “But, most of the activities will not be on-site.”

Those, ages 3-18, who participate in the “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program at Tupper will pick up activity kits each week at the library beginning on June 4.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said everyone is invited to stop by the Knox Ryals Pavilion on the grounds of the historic Bass House on South Main Street and take selfies in the library’s Spring Grassland.

Trawick said the Spring Grassland is an indication of the creativity of the library staff and volunteers, who decorate the pavilion throughout the year. The Spring Grassland is an ideal background for photos of family and friends.

Trawick said Tupper’s Silent Book Club will host its Hybrid Program from 6 until 6:45 p.m. on Monday, May 17 at the library and online. There is no assigned reading but a time for discussing what is being read.

For more information about Tupper’s Summer Reading program or other library activities and events, call 334-735-2145.