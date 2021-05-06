Troy University Spring 2021 Thesis Exhibition opens

The Troy University Spring 2021 Thesis Exhibition opened at the International Arts Center (IAC) on the campus of Troy University Thursday night.

The exhibition features the artwork of 18 students and includes a wide range of mediums including paintings, drawings, sculptures and photography.

Greg Skaggs, Troy University art professor, said 18 students are entered in the Spring 2021 Thesis Exhibition, most of them graphic design majors with three to four studio art majors.

“The Spring 2021 Thesis Exhibition features a variety of works including magazine layout, a memory book, several photography pieces, and a movie poster campaign that deals with global warming and trash. The exhibition is a varied mix of work.”

Skaggs said the exhibition features the total work of the students, most of whom, will graduate with a degree in graphic design.

Carrie Jaxon, IAC curator, said the exhibition celebrates the thought and hard work that each student has dedicated to his or her thesis project.

“These are extremely talented young artists and the IAC is honored to have their work exhibited,” Jaxon said. “We invite the community to visit the IAC and view the Spring 2021 Thesis Exhibition and to visit the other exhibits as well.”

The Troy University Spring 2021 Thesis Exhibition will close on June 15. Admission to the IAC is free and open to the public.