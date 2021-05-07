Brundidge man charged with capital murder

A Brundidge man has been charged with capital murder after a Troy man was found dead in his home.

According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive male at a residence on Cactus Lane. Barr said when officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Ca’Darious Starks dead.

Barr said officers began an investigation and discovered that multiple rounds had been fired into the residence. Barr said it is believed that at least one of those rounds struck Starks and caused his death. Barr said Starks’ body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Barr said as the investigation continued, Tevin Devante Griffin, 27, of Brundidge, developed as a person of interest. Barr said Griffin was located on Thursday and transported to the Troy Police Department for questioning. Barr said Griffin was subsequently charged with capital murder and processed through the Troy City Jail. Barr said Griffin was transported to the Pike County Jail and is being held without bond.

Barr said the case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Pike County Coroner’s Office, the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, the Brundidge Police Department and the Ozark Police Department.