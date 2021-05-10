Pike County to celebrate bicentennial in December

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce hosted a meeting of community representatives Monday morning to discuss plans for Pike County’s bicentennial celebration that will culminate on December 17, 2021.

Pike County was formed on December 17, 1821, from Henry and Montgomery counties. The newly formed Pike County was named in honor of General Zebulon Pike, an explorer who led an expedition to southern Colorado and discovered Pikes Peak in 1806.

Dana Sanders, chamber president, said plans include a display of historical photographs from throughout the county.

“We are inviting people to submit copies of historical photographs of places and events to the Pike County Chamber office at 100 Industrial Boulevard to be included in the display,” Sanders said. “The photographs will not be returned so we will only accept copies.”

Sanders said the historic photographs will be displayed at the Pike County Fair in early October and at the Peanut Butter Festival in downtown Brundidge on the last Saturday in October and also at a downtown location in Troy.

At this time, other plans for Pike County’s Bicentennial Celebration include the placement of a maker recognizing the historic event and a display of works by local artists at The Studio in downtown Troy.

Brenda Campbell, Johnson Center for the Arts director, said each artist will be invited to submit up to five works for display.

“The artists’ exhibition will be in September with the date to be set,” Campbell said. “As of now, the artists’ show will not be a competition, just an opportunity to come and enjoy the talents of the many artists here in Pike County.”

Other Pike County Bicentennial events and activities may be planned at towns and communities throughout the county.