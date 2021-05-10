Trojans return home to take on Alabama State

The Troy Trojans swept the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers over the weekend and now take on Alabama State in the final midweek game of the season.

The Trojans are on a three-game winning streak thanks to their sweep of the Chanticleers over the weekend.

The Trojans are enjoying a six-game winning streak against Sun Belt Conference opponents. They have a 24-21 overall record and a 10-8 record in conference play.

Troy’s sweep puts them a half game back of second place in the SBC East Division.

“I’m really happy for our players, they played exceptionally hard throughout the series. Anytime you sweep a team of this caliber it’s quite an accomplishment. We had another fast start and Bay Witcher did a great job in five innings with no runs. Give [Coastal Carolina] credit, they’re very capable and no lead is safe the way they swing the bats. A lot to be proud of from this weekend.”

The Trojans led comfortably in the first two games, but had to hold on late to secure the series win. In Troy’s 10-6 win on Sunday, The Trojans scored the first 10 runs of the game before allowing the Chanticleers to score three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to pull to within four.

The Trojans will look to extend their winning streak to four games on Tuesday when they host in-state rival Alabama State at Riddle-Pace Field.

It will be the second game this season between the two foes. The Trojans defeated ASU 16-3 in late March in Montgomery.

The Trojans hit four home runs in that game at Riverwalk Stadium, two of which came from Logan Cerny, who homered in consecutive at-bats for the second game in a row. It was a bullpen game for the Trojans as seven Trojans pitched, beginning with Kyle Gamble, who earned he win after pitching two innings.

Alabama State is 23-17 this season. They are enjoying an 11-game winning streak. Their last loss came on April 11 against Jackson State. They are coming off a series sweep of Alabama A&M over the weekend in Montgomery. Alabama State outscored A&M 58-12 in the series. They won game three of the series, 32-6.

Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. and it can be seen on ESPN+.