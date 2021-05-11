Kim May to retire June 1

Although Kim May’s retirement as director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center, has been a loosely kept secret, it became reality for the members of the center’s advisory board on Tuesday.

After 14 years as the very able leader of the local Salvation Army Service Center and Thrift Store, May is stepping aside.

“I have enjoyed helping to serve the needs of our friends and neighbors over the years,” May said. “And, I have certainly enjoyed working with all of you as members of the advisory board. But, when it’s time, you know. And, it’s time. I’m confident that I’m turning the reins over to Donna Kidd who has been working with us for a while. She is very capable and will do a great job moving forward.”

May’s last unofficial day at the Salvation Army Service Center will be May 28 and officially on June 1.

The advisory board members would not allow May to leave without her consent to stay as a member of the advisory board.

In board business, May reported that the Empty Bowls fundraising luncheon in April was very successful with $14,000 raised in support of the Salvation Army’s food pantry.

“There was basically no cost incurred with the luncheon,” May said. “And, all of the bid bowls were sold. We came out really good, thanks to our sponsors, those who donated soups and such and all those who came in support of our efforts to feed the hungry in Pike County.”

The Empty Bowls Luncheon is one of the local Salvation Army’s biggest fundraisers. The Red Kettle Campaign leads the fundraising efforts followed by the camp stew sales and the Empty Bowls Luncheon.”

Advisory board member Donna Jones, who is also a member of the Troy Exchange Club, reminded the board members that 9 a.m. Friday is the last day to place orders for the Vidalia onions for delivery on May 19.

Onions are available 10 pounds for $13 or two 10-pound bags for $25. To place an order, call 334-268-2553.