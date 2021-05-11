Nurses at Noble Manor make a difference in lives of clients

Often, we think of nurses as being at hospitals and nursing home facilities but not so much at memory care facilities.

But Jimmy and Dale Law, owners of Noble Manor in Troy, said they could not operate their memory care facility without nurses.

“State regulations require special assistance for nursing homes to administer medications,” Dale Law said. “A registered nurse is required for resident assessment and to sign off on resident care plans.”

At Noble Manor nurses are on 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. shifts and on call from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m.

“During the time our nurses are not working with memory or specialty care, they are checking on regular assisted living care,” Law said. “Our nurses manage all medications, working with doctor’s office orders and pharmacy medications and making certain that setup times and all documentation is correct.”

Law said the state requires doctor’s orders for everything that the memory care facility does for its residents.

“That ensures that orders are signed in and set up appropriately,” Law said.

Noble Manor uses Electronic Record Management that is responsible for the control of the creation, receipt, maintenance, use and disposition of records.

“That ensures that we have the records that are needed when they are needed,” Law said.

“Being consistent makes a difference in how we respond to the medical and general welfare of our residents.”

Law said the nurses at Noble Manor are dedicated to spending extra time with the residents and that makes a huge difference in resident care.

“That special time with each resident makes a positive difference,” she said. “When a new resident moves in, our nurses make sure they begin a regular routine with their medications and their daily care. That makes a difference in how well a new resident settles in.”

Noble Manor is staffed with six nurses. In memory care, RNs are required to do certain things but all nurses at Noble Manor provide TLC for its residents and that is greatly appreciated by the residents and their families.

“We all need that tender, loving care,” Law said. “Especially, during these unprecedented times. We greatly appreciate our nurses and their commitment to our residents. We appreciate all nurses, those here at home, all across the country and around the world.”