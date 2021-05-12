Lady Trojans advance to day two of Regionals

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans did enough to advance to day two of the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores on Wednesday.

The Trojans began the day with an 11-0 loss to Faith Academy. They stayed alive with a 9-1 win over Carroll.

The Trojans were held to three hits in their game one loss. McKenzie Cain, Stella Gilbreath and Madison Allen each had a hit.

Facing elimination, the Trojans sent Gilbreath to the pitching circle. Gilbreath pitched all seven innings and held the Eagles to one run and three hits.

Cain and Gilbreath each picked up three hits for the Trojans.

The Trojans had a five-run third inning on their way to an eight run win.

The Trojans had RBI hits in the inning by Cain, Heather Maxwell, Gilbreath and Molly Garrett. Ashlyn Shaver also had a bases loaded walk.

One inning later, the Trojans extended their lead to eight when they scored three runs.

Madison Stewart hit a two-run home run and Shaver drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to left field.

After allowing a run in the fifth, the Trojans got the run back in the sixth on a Shaver double.

The Trojans will be back in action on Thursday when they take on Rehobeth starting at 9 a.m. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Andalusia and Elberta.