Trojans fall late to Rehobeth

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans had their season come to an abrupt conclusion on Thursday morning when they fell to Rehobeth 11-10 in the Class 5A Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.

The Trojans clawed their way back from a 7-2 deficit and went into the bottom of the seventh leading 10-8. The Rebels won the game in walk-off fashion, eliminating the Trojans from the postseason.

Molly Garrett, Hannah Sparrow and Stella Gilbreath all got in the pitching circle for the Trojans. Garrett got the start and pitched 2.2 innings before giving way to Sparrow.

The Trojans finished with 10 hits in defeat. Heather Maxwell led the Trojans at the plate, going 3-4 with five RBI and a run scored. Madison Stewart went 2-5 with an RBI.

Trailing 7-2, the Trojans scored four unanswered runs with a pair of two run innings in the fifth and the sixth.

Maxwell had an RBI double and later came around to score on an error, bringing the score to 7-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth. In the following inning, Maxwell had a two-run triple to bring the Trojans to within one at 7-6.

The Trojans went to the seventh trailing by three after Rehobeth got a run back in the bottom of the sixth.

The Trojans scored four runs in their half of the seventh to pull ahead of the Rebels, 10-8. The Trojans had three RBI doubles by Gilbreath, Garrett and Maxwell.

Two straight batters reached for Rehobeth to start the bottom of the seventh inning. To batters later the Rebels crept to within one on a Trojan error. The tying run came across to score on a single to left. The Rebels won the game on a fielder’s choice to shortstop.