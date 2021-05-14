Trojans fall to Jaguars, eliminated from SBC Tournament

The Troy softball team needed two wins on Friday in order to advance to the final day of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at the Troy softball Complex.

They began the day with a 3-1 win over Texas-Arlington. They concluded Friday night with an elimination game against in-state rival South Alabama. The Trojans held a 6-0 lead, but pair of five-run innings for the jaguars led to a 10-6 win, ending Troy’s season.

After taking an early 1-0 lead over the Mavericks, the Trojans entered the sixth inning tied at one. A two-run sixth inning lifted the Trojans to a win in their first elimination game of the day.

Leanna Johnson got the start for the Trojans and pitched two innings. She allowed one hit and walked four. She finished with five strikeouts. Kynsley Rae Blasingame pitched the remaining five innings for the Trojans. She allowed one run on five hits.

Logan Calhoun started the scoring for the Trojans in the second inning when she singled to center field allowing Katelynn De Leon to score.

After the Mavericks tied the game at one in the fifth, the Trojans answered with two winning runs in the sixth. With two outs in the inning, Jade Sinness and Katie Webb reached on a single and a walk. Both runners scored on a double to right center by Kelly Horne.

Horne finished with two hits to lead the Trojans. Katie Lively, Audra Thompson, Logan Calhoun, Kennedi Gaton and Sinness all had one hit.

The Trojans took a 6-0 lead into the fifth inning in game two against the Jaguars. The Jaguars got back in the game with a five-run fifth inning, bringing the score the 6-5 in favor of the Trojans.

The Jaguars scored five runs in the seventh inning on three hits including a three-run home run, putting the Jaguars up 10-6.

De Leon reached base in the bottom of the inning on a single, but the Trojans couldn’t score.