Pike County Chamber celebrates Farm-City’s top award

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce hosted a celebration brunch for the Chamber’s award-winning Farm-City Committee recently at the Pike County Economic Development Center.

The Pike County Farm-City Committee took home the “2020 Best Farm-City Committee Award for Division 2” at the annual Alabama Farm-City Banquet in Birmingham on April 8.

The county programs are ranked in two division. Division 1 has more than 35,600 people and was won by Houston County.

Dana Sanders, Pike County Chamber president, said the Pike County Farm-City Committee was also recognized for the Best Special Activities program.

The committee participated in a tour of a local industry, coordinated a job swap, recognized members who made significant contributions to agriculture, distributed educational materials to 2,000 students, donated ag-related books to local libraries and coordinated a touch-a-tractor educational event.

Sanders said Alabama Farm-City also honored Tammy Powell posthumously with the Farm-City Service Award for her work as a 4-H and Extension agent and for the impact she had on young people and adults throughout the state.

The Pike County Farm City Committee had previously established a memorial fund to honor Powell, a longtime, contributing committee member.

Sanders thanked the committee for a very successful year in a most unprecedented year.

“I want to thank the members of the Pike County Farm City committee for all the hard work and dedication throughout the year,” Sanders said. “Although we were not able to host several of our regular events, we did have an added opportunity to recognize those in our community who have had a positive impact on agriculture over the years.”

Sanders thanked Traci Shaver, committee chair, for her strong leadership through-out the year and all committee members for their commitment to the Farm-City program and to the committee.

Shaver said the year 2020 was challenging but rewarding.

“I thank the committee for all their hard work,” Shaver said. “The members of our committee are dependable and dedicated. Even with COVID-19, we had a good and successful year. And, I thank the Chamber for its support and all committee members for their contributions to Farm City.”

Shaver will continue to chair the Farm-City Committee and the first meeting of an-other busy Farm-City year will be in August.

Shaver said the Pike County Farm City Committee always welcomes new members.

Anyone who recognizes the value of the relationship between the rural and urban communities and would like to help strengthen that relationship is invited to con-tact the Pike County Chamber of Commerce at 334-566-2294 or the Pike County Ex-tension Office at 566-0985.