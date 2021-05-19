Festival at the Well: A great crowd, a great day

The Festival at the Well committee couldn’t have hoped for up a better day for its annual community-wide springtime festival in Glenwood on Saturday.

The sun didn’t hide its face all day; there was a soft breeze blowing and everything was turning up roses, said Mary Sexton, festival committee member.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day, weather-wise and otherwise,” Sexton said. “We got off to a great start with one of the biggest parades that we have had with lots of queens and fun and exciting things. Following the parade, we presented seven scholarships to local high school graduates. The scholarships are funded annually through the Festival at the Well.”

Sexton said the Festival at the Well is known for its non-stop entertainment that gets under-way after the parade and ends with dancing under the stars.

“We had outstanding exhibitors and games, rides and dance contests for children,” Sexton said. “We had food of all kinds and lots of it and some of the best entertainment around and, of course, everybody enjoys the fun and fellowship of a hometown festival.”

The entertainment began early and ended late.

“We had entertainment of all kinds, clogging with the SheBANG! Cloggers and line dancing with the Southside Shufflers. And really great singing with Allie Park Singleton, Holly Byrd and the Bluegrass Singers were great. Those children were as cute as they could be and they could really sing. Cloudy with a Chance of Hale was great and Cold Front is always a big draw and – closed out the festival at the street dance.”

Sexton said, all in all, it was a great day for Festival at the Well.

“People seemed to really enjoy being out,” she said. “I didn’t see anybody that was not having a good time. The Festival at the Well committee thanks everyone for making the festival a success and for providing an opportunity to get out and enjoy the festivities and friends.”

Sexton said hopes and plans are that Festival at the Well will be back next May and even bigger and just as good.