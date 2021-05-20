County BOE approves personnel changes

The Pike County Board of Education accepted the resignation of Bart Snyder, head football coach at Goshen High School, at its Monday night meeting and approved the employment of Don Moore of Dale County High School as head foot-ball coach and athletic director.

In other personnel business, the board:

•Approved catastrophic leave for Whitney Rugg, science teacher at Goshen High School.

•Accepted the resignation of Bart Snyder, head football coach at GHS.

•Accepted the resignation of Earlene Newman, bus shop.

•Accepted the resignation of Audrey Ballard, first grade teacher at Pike County Elementary School.

•Accepted the resignation of Laura Hixon, second grade teacher at Banks Primary School.

•Accepted the resignation of Holly Horne, dual enrollment facilitator, CA3L.

•Approved request for Jodie Jefcoat to work 10 additional days over the summer in preparation for 2021-2011 dual enrollment.

•Approved request for 20-day extension for all school counselors due to the con-version to PowerSchool.

•Approved request for a 20-day extension to all school secretaries due to the con-version of PowerSchool.

•Approved employment of Don Moore of Dale County High School, head coach and athletic director, GHS.

New business brought before the board included the approval of a request from the Child Nutrition Program to continue serving breakfast and lunches as part of the seamless summer feeding program at Banks Primary, Goshen Elementary, Go-shen High School, Pike County Elementary, and Pike County High School.

The board also approved the awarding of the bid for the CNP milk to Borden Dairy and pest control to Meeks Termite and Pest Control for the 2021-2022 school year.

In other new business, the board heard a report from Sewell McKee& Associates on plans for the athletic complex at Pike County High School.

The board also approved the contract with McKee & Associates for architectural service for the Pike County High School Athletic Complex.

The board also approved the final plan for the expansion of Home School/Virtual School options for grades K-12 beginning in the 2021-2022 school year. This includes the plan to request Cost Center status and new Virtual School with designated site if enrollment exceeds 250 students.

In other new business, the board approved the request for two instructors and 13 cadets from Goshen High School to attend the JROTC Cadet Leadership Conference June 11-14 in Columbiana. Expenses will be paid with JROTC funding.