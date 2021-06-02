Hank Williams Festival in Georgiana this weekend

Mark Wills, T.G. Sheppard, Shane Harrell Band, and a host of other national known entertainers will headline this year’s Hank Williams Sr. Festival in Georgiana, Friday and Saturday.

“This will mark the 42nd anniversary of the Annual Salute to a Legend, and the festival promoters are going all out to make this year’s event one of the best,” said Gerald Hodges, publicity.

“The featured entertainers, who will honor country music legend Hank Williams, include, Mary McDonald, Colon Leatherwood, Flashback Band, New Vision Band, Robbin McCombs with Backwoods Shine, Ben Norris, Starla Jones,” Hodges said. “Also, featured will be Daniel Mock and the Whistlin’ Dixie Band, Tyler Jones, Terry Smith, Ricky Fitzgerald, Luke Erwin, Morgan Brown, Jessie Lynn, Gerry Ward, and Pat Rance. This is a great lineup to honor Hank Williams.”

Gates open Friday at 2 p.m. with the entertainment beginning at 3 p.m. The lineup for Fri-day will feature Ben Norris, Mary McDonald, Colon Leatherwood, and several others.

Friday’s featured performer, T. G. Sheppard, is scheduled to take the stage about 9 p.m.

On Saturday, the music will begin at around 10 a.m. with the Hank Williams Fan Club portion of the show. Ricky Fitzgerald, Luke Erwin, Morgan Brown, Gerry Ward, Pat Rance, Terry Smith, and others are scheduled.

“The regular festival entertainers will come on stage about 1 p.m. to perform the ‘Hank the Man’ tribute,” Hodges said. “They will include Mary McDonald, Colin Leatherwood, Jessie Lynn, the bands; Flashback and New Vision, Rodney McCombs and Backwood Shine Band, Daniel Mock, and Whistlin’ Dixie Band, and other solo entertainers.

“Starla Jones will perform her traditional Patriotic Salute late in the afternoon. Saturday’s headliner Mark Wills will take the stage around 8:30 p.m. The Shane Harrell Band will conclude the festival,” Hodges said.

On Friday, fans can enter the park at 2 p.m. Admission: $20. On Saturday, the gates open at 9 a.m. Admission: $30.

The Hank Williams Festival is an outdoor event, sponsored by the Hank Williams Museum. There is no reserved seating so bring lawn chairs. No lounge chairs, coolers, food, drinks, or pets can be taken into the park.