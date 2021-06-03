Local players to attend ABCA All-Star Event

A trio of local high school baseball players will represent their team in the upcoming 22nd annual ABCA All-Star Event at Troy University’s Riddle-Pace Field this month.

Charles Henderson’s Darryl Lee will participate in the Varsity All-Star Event on June 14-17. Goshen’s Tyler McLendon and Charles Henderson’s Tre’von Brown will participate in the JV All-Star Event beginning on June 12 and lasting through June 15.

There will be players from all over the state of Alabama at the two events. The players at each event will make up a total of 10 teams.

The players will have the opportunity to workout and play games in front of coaches and scouts. Players will get training in the infield and the outfield during the event as well as take batting practice.

While attending the event, the players will have the opportunity to stay in dorm rooms. They will get their own dri-fit shirt as well as their own hat. During the four-day event each player will have the opportunity to visit a Camp Butter & Egg outdoor event. They will also have their own profile on ALBCA website to be seen by college coaches.

McLendon will head to Troy University’s Riddle-Pace Field for the four-day event beginning on June 14 and running through 17.

McLendon played in 13 games for the Eagles in 2021. He finished with a .366 batting average, seven RBI and 18 runs scored.

McLendon will compete on Team Columbia Blue.

“It’s a huge opportunity for a kid my age to be on a college field and with a lot of college coaches,” McLendon said. “I’m going to be on he field with other young kids who want to play baseball and have the same dream as you. You get to compete at a level you never competed on.”

Lee will play on Team Cardinal in the varsity event. Lee played in 29 games for the Trojans in 2021 as both a pitcher and as an outfielder. He finished with a .326 average to go along with four home runs, 21 RBI and 11 extra base hits including 10 doubles. He finished with an on base percentage of .431 and a slugging percentage of .587.

Brown played in three games for the Trojans at the varsity level in 2021. Brown scored a total of two runs for the Trojans. Brown will play for Team Vegas Gold.

Both events will be live streamed on Jockjive.com