Troy All-Star teams announced

Troy Recreation has announced the rosters of this summer’s All-Star teams.

With warm-up tournaments getting underway over the weekend, All-Star baseball and softball tournaments are right around the corner.

Clay Register and his assistant coaches Brandon Hill, Jeremy Henderson and Malachi Gandy will coach the Troy 6U team this summer. Players include: Taylor Bryant, James Dunsieth, Ashton Foster, Colt Gandy, Lucas Grant, Banks Henderson, Aiden Hill, Austin Money Jr., Brady Register, Gavin Sanders, Terrill Smith Jr. and Braylon Whatley.

The Troy 7U team will include: Tucker Best, John Caldwell, Michael Frailey, Brody Golden, Bryce Hancock, Bryson Hardmon, Baylor Hicks, Bennett Horne, Jaxson Jones, Kaleb Kendrick, Kasen Lewis and Hudson Ward.

Chris Ward will be the head coach. His assistants include Thomas Hicks, Tyler Best and Jeremiah Kendrick.

Adam Brookins will coach the Troy 8U team this summer. Players include: Zane Brookins, Coggins Brown, Cole Cleveland, Elliott Cochran, Jaylin Copeland, Ethan Ernsberger, Alex Gutierrez, Noah Houlton. Barrett Powell, Parker Precise, Judson Ross and Trace Russell. Assistant coaches include Scott Ross, Trey Houlton and Rick Cochran.

Brett Sikes will be the head coach of the Troy 9U team this summer. Players include: Drew Blankenship, Alex Deloney, Finn Duncan, Kenton Frost, Tucker Jeffcoat, Easton Knight, Khyran Martin, Eli Sikes, Reigan Suddith, Santiago Valencia and Graydon Wilson.

Assistant coaches include Keith Jeffcoat and Todd Duncan.

Todd Copeland will lead the Troy 10U team as head coach. Players include: Porter Beasley, Ryan Copeland, Daniel Dorrill, Tyrin Flowers-Toney, Bradunn Golden, Jordan Green, Andrew Gutierrez, Grayson Hattaway, Cope Russell, Conner Sanders, Walters Smelcer and JD Vaughn.

Will Sanders and Henry Gutierrez will be assistant coaches.

David Adams will be the head coach of the 11U team this summer. Players include: Dutch Adams, Layton Burgans, Jamareon Burney, Easton Faircloth, Landen Flowers, Jackson Gierke, Ty Hughes, Parker Knick, Asa Lowery, Carlos Valencia and Dylan Westberg. Assistant coaches include: Chris Lowery and Shane Gierke.

The 12U team will include: Benjamin Cochran, Charlie Fountain, Cole Garrott, Ridge Hicks, Clayton Johnson, Cooper Johnson, Owen Pugh, Braden Shirley, Kellen Stewart, Tucker Vaughn, Stevens Whitaker and Damien Williams.

Coaches include: head coach Dax Pugh, Tommy Stewart and Brad Garrott.

The Troy Dixie Boys roster includes: Jack Baggett, Wes Braisted, Wilson Cotton, Ian Herbert, Wilson Jones, Kaneil Lewis, Jordan McBryde, Tyler McLendon, Wes Templin, Pruitt Vaughn and Chase Vaznaian.

The Dixie Boys are coached by Brian McLendon, Rick Braisted and Bobby Templin.

The Troy Sweetees softball team includes: Scarlett Barnette, Catherine Barron, Sara Brown, Chandler Cole, Claire Dixon, Iriel Holland Williams, Payton Jones, Brooklee Kilpatrick, Charli McDougald, Isabella Newgard, Za’Laiya Reynolds and Andi Smith.

Coaches include: head coach Whitney Brown and assistant coaches Tom Smith, Anthony Dixon and Gregory Barnette.

The Troy Darlings will include: Kayli Brown, Makayla Franklin, Finlay Jordan, Raeleigh Knick, Charity-Rose McClure, Paisley Raiti, Ella Rhodes, Skileigh Sharp, Emmeline Slay, Ava Smelcer, Jodee Stephens and Maribeth Stephens.

Coaches include: head coach Brent Rhodes and assistant coaches Matt Raiti, Charles Jordan and Michael Slay.

The Troy Dixie Angels roster will include: Mary Brown. Paloma Cain, Lexie Chandler, Leah Dixon, Morgan Gardner, Madison Mathews, Rylan Mitchell, Emmya Moultry, Madison Nelson, Adayln Reeves, Charley Kate Smith, Abbigale Stroud. Coaches include: head coach Josh Mathews and assistants Matt Brown and Steve Stroud.

The Troy Ponytails will include: Janazia Cantlow, Calleigh Compton, Beth Dixon, Alyssa Forehand, Hailey Griffin, Kinsley Kilpatrick, Kathryn Lee, Camille Lewis, Addison Richburg, Bailey Starling, Holly Stephens and Savannah Turner.

Coaches include: head coach Anthony Dixon and assistants Jennifer Turner and Runt Stone.

The Troy Belles include: Madison Allen, Morgan Allen, Addison Armstrong, Abigail Barron, Ciara Chandler, Alyssa Hiersche, Jaci Rushing, Alyssia Sellers, Lakayla Sellers, Tera Walker, Mary Haydon West and Kylan Wilkerson.

The Belles are coached by: head coach Scott Reeder and his assistants Clay Barron and Neal Armstrong.