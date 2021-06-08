Female Veterans Day to be celebrated June 12

Saturday, June 12, is Female Veterans’ Day and all female veterans active and in-active are invited to a luncheon hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 70 and Vet 4 Vet, We Got Your 6 at the Southside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. No prior notification is needed. Just come and enjoy the fellowship of other female veterans.

It was not until 1942 that females had rights in the military.

The program will include pictures and music form World War II forward.

Elaine McLeod, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 70 in Troy, said all female veterans are invited to come and talk about issues facing women in the military and enjoy the program and the fellowship of other female veterans.

For more information call McLeod at 334-465-0067 or email at jem3027@gmail.