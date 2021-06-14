Summer Feeding Program underway

The City of Troy’s Summer Feeding Program is back in session.

Last summer, the program had to switch to a grab-and-go bag lunch for students due to COVID-19 restrictions. Jan Baxter Lee, coordinator of the program for the City of Troy, said those protocols will remain in place this year as well.

“We’ll have different sack lunches for the students,” Lee said. “We’ll have a sandwich, fruits and veggies and snacks that are all USDA approved. It will be grab-and-go again this year at all of our sites and lunches will be provided for students 18 months to 18 years.”

The Summer Feeding Program will run through July 23 this summer.

Lunches are available at the following sites:

• Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department from 11 a.m. to noon

• Outreach Endtime Church from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Charles Henderson Highs School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Knox Street Housing Community from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Hubbard Street Housing Community from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

• Youngblood Temple Church of God in Christ from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

• Charles Henderson Middle School from noon to 1 p.m.

• Segar Street Housing Community from noon to 1 p.m.

• Pike County Boys and Girls Club from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

• Troy Parks and Recreation Department from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

• Troy Elementary School from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The City of Troy Summer Feeding Program feeds about 400 children each day.