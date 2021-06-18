Betty Campbell Dunn, 84, formerly of Troy, and a longtime resident of Panama City Beach, Florida, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with the Rev. Ron Ball officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Betty was born to Newton and Sara Campbell in Troy. Her family and friends recognized Betty as a true Southern Belle. As a young woman, she started her career in a local ice cream shop making sodas and banana splits. Later, Betty became a telephone operator. Finally, she worked for the Landers Company, a Christian based family-owned business, as a secretary. Betty’s interest and hobbies ranged from playing tennis and golf. She especially loved to watch her daughter, Gail, in ballet and her son, Vincent, fly. She also enjoyed writing; however, her biggest joy was loving and taking care of her family. Betty was a devout member of Woodlawn Methodist Church where she served in several capacities. As a dear friend, Miss Charlotte Ball, said, “she just loved people.”

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Sara Campbell; son, Vincent Pike; brothers, James Revel Campbell, William Campbell, and Lamar “Pud” Campbell; and sister, Stacey Brooks. She is survived by her daughter, Gail Campbell Pike; brothers, Huey Campbell, John Campbell, and Kenneth Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cleveland Clinic (PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dunn family.