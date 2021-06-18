Troy Police Department searching for missing teen
The Troy Police Department has issued an alert for a missing teen.
According to the TPD, Daniella Camillia Lee, 13, of Troy, left her home on June 15 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing Air Force One shoes and ripped jeans or shorts. Her direction of travel is unknown.
Daniella is a black female, 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Daniella, please contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.
