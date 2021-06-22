County schools to offer virtual and homeschool options for K-12

The Pike County School System is taking applications for its newly expanded virtual/homeschool consortium. The board of education approved one of Alabama’s first virtual schools during the fall of 2013. Until recently, the virtual/homeschool option was only available to students in grades 9-12. During the May 17 meeting, the Pike County Board of Education voted to approve the expansion of the homeschool consortium to kindergarten through 12th grade.

The purpose of the homeschool expansion is to provide educational services to students enrolled in homeschool cooperatives, private education agencies and families who prefer a virtual instructional option.

Instructional services include opportunities for students to receive instruction in a virtual/online instructional setting and opportunities for students not enrolled in the Pike County School System to take advantage of the exceptional programs offered by the Pike County School System.

“There are numerous reasons why parents choose virtual instructional options for their students,” Bazzell said. “Regardless of the reason, we want the families of our area to know that the Pike County School System offers a K-12 homeschool consortium.”

The program promises to offer academic rigor delivered by certified Alabama teachers through flexible scheduling. Learners can complete lessons from home or anywhere they have reliable technology, including Internet access.

“Although students can technically complete lessons from anywhere in the world with internet, the Pike County Board of Education has agreed to limit the footprint of the homeschool consortium to 60 miles from the board office in downtown Troy,” Bazzell said. “One of the components embedded into the program is a weekly, face-to-face meeting with program coordinators to check academic progress, provide academic and social support and discuss the next steps.”

Bazzell said this newly expanded opportunity will begin fall 2021. The Pike County School System is currently taking application for those interested.

Bazzell said students enrolled in the program must remain virtual for the semester. Those students wishing to return to a traditional classroom environment may do so between semesters.

“We do this to help ensure continuity for both students and the schools,” Bazzell said.

For families interested, the application can be found online by visiting the Pike County Schools (PCS) website at www.pikecountyschools.com.

Applications will be accepted for current Pike County Schools students through Friday, July 16. For new enrollees, applications will be accepted through the start of the school year, Monday, August 9.