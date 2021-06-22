June 24, 2021

TRMC to hold COVID clinic

By Staff Reports

Published 7:48 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Troy Regional Medical Center will hold a walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic will be open to anyone 12 years and older. Parental consent is required for 12 and 13 year olds o receive the vaccine. No appointment is necessary.

