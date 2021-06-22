Troy Darlings take home championship
The Troy Darlings took home a district championship with a 21-13 win over the Troy Darlings on Tuesday night in Geneva.
Ella Rhodes and Jodee Stephens each had three hits and three runs scored for Troy. Skileigh Sharp and Raeleigh Knick had three hits, while the rest of the team each had two hits.
