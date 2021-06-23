Elizabeth Grubbs to sign book, ‘Grip Life,’ on Friday

While Dr. Elizabeth Grubbs was “camped out” inside her house during COVID-19, she didn’t want to allow herself to become bored, so she began thinking of something she could do that would be of help to others.

“Every day, I was made aware of the rising number of people who were dying from the coronavirus,” Grubbs said. “I realized that I could use my time at home to help others by staying concentrated on those victims in distress.”

Grubbs feelings of empathy toward the victims of COVID-19 became stronger with each passing day as she imagined what it would be like to live alone with no one to come and visit.

“Or to be alone in a hospital without family members to support you,” Grubbs said. “I realized in those circumstances, it was necessary to grip life in a way as never before.”

“Grip life.” Those two words remained constant in Grubbs’ mind and on her heart.

“But, not just during a pandemic, all the time,” Grubbs said. “People all over the world need to ‘grip life’ and that means more than breathing in and out. People everywhere need to have a grip on their physical and mental health, on family needs, with their finances, with their vocation and their employment skills and social skills, with all phases of life.”

Those driving thoughts inspired Grubbs to turn the COVID-19 time at home into a productive and meaningful time – a time to personally “grip life” and to encourage and inspire others to do the same.

“The biggest room in the house is the ‘room for improvement,” Grubbs said. “We can all improve. Improvement is not going out of style. And improvement is for all humanity, for teenagers, for older adults, for everybody.”

Grubbs thoughts were her inspiration for her first published book,” Grip Life.”

The book contains suggestions of ways to “grip life” so that it becomes less stressful, more productive, with greater direction and purpose and, therefore, more meaningful.

There is a space within each chapter for readers to write notes on ways to get a grip on their own lives. “‘Grip Life’ is a self-help book and, hopefully, it will encourage others to focus on working toward improving the different areas of their lives that need improvement, Grubbs said.

A book signing for Dr. Elizabeth Grubbs’ book titled, “Grip Life” will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at the Troy Tourism and Public Relations Office at 113 North Market Street in downtown Troy.

“Grip Life” is available in paperback for $15 and hardback for $25. The books are also available on Amazon.