Troy City Council approves transit funds

The Troy City Council approved funding for the Pike Area Transit System at its Tuesday night meeting.

The council approved two measures for funding, one was for federal funding for the program and the second was for a $213,550 local funding contribution to the PATS. Donta Frazier, director, said PATS is also partially funded by the City of Brundidge and Pike County Commission.

This program is an on-demand system, and currently operates six vans, five of which are lift-equipped vehicles. The program operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rates for travel are 0-9 miles costs $2, 10-20 miles cost $3 and 21-30 miles costs $4 for one-way trips.

Call 334-674-2451 or 888.PIKE VAN to schedule a ride.

The council also approved the transfer of a liquor license for Ruby Tuesday due to a change in ownership.

The council also approved the consolidation of the city’s outstanding debt for a future bond issue or bank loan. The refinancing would consolidate about $12 million in existing debt and up to $5 million for new projects. Council President Marcus Paramore said consolidating the debt would save the city money on debt service as well as position the city to take on several new projects that have been in discussion for the past year or more. The city has the option in the future to refinance through the bond market or through a bank loan, whichever will provide the lowest interest rate.