Old-time 4th of July in Brundidge

The City of Brundidge is breaking with tradition regarding its annual Independence Day celebration but, even so, it’s going to a Grand Ol’ Fourth of July, said Garneshia Lampley, event committee.

“This year, rather than the Independence Day Parade, the City of Brundidge will celebrate our nation’s 244 years of Independence in an ‘Old Fashioned Fourth of July’ way,” Lampley said.

The celebration will be from 6 until 9 p.m. Friday, on the grounds of the historic Bass House on South Main Street with music, dancing, games, contests and a salute to America and its veterans.

The Knox Ryals Pavilion has been decorated by the staff of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library and will be a great backdrop for the Fourth of July celebration and for photos at the event and throughout the holiday weekend, Lampley said.

“We have a great lineup of music planned that will feature Lenny Trawick and his daughter, Amanda Trawick and Henry Everett,” Lampley said. “The Southside Shufflers Line Dancers from Brundidge and the KLPA Creative Dancers from Troy will also entertain.

Pike County Veterans Affairs Office Randy Ross and veteran Freddie Turner will present a salute to veterans, past and present.

The Old Fashion Fourth of July will feature old-timey games for the kids, including sack races, ring toss, egg relays and something not-so-old timey a bouncy house. For more adult entertainment, there will be BINGO!

The City of Brundidge will offer free hotdogs, chips and soft drinks. The ice cream truck will have cool summer treats for sale.

“The Old Fashioned Fourth of July will be a fun way to celebrate our nation’s birth with friends and neighbors,” Lampley said. “Everyone is invited to come and have a good time downtown.”