Troy Fire responds to house fire

The Troy Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire on Palos Verdes Drive. According to Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the call came in about 6:39 p.m. on Monday evening. Stephens said while fire crews were in route, they were notified all occupants of the residence had escaped uninjured.

He said Engine 1 arrived on the scene at approximately 6:47 p.m., approximately eight minutes after receiving the call. He said firefighters observed smoke coming from the roof of the home and begin fighting the fire from inside the home.

However, Stephens said the fire was in the rear of the home and the fire rapidly deteriorated the ceiling. He said firefighters had to evacuate the inside of the home because of potential collapse hazards. He said firefighters continues to fight the fire from outside the home.

Stephens said there were no injuries in the fire and the Troy Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.