Pike Patriots release 2021 football schedule

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots football team released its 2021 schedule on Tuesday morning.

Fresh off winning their first AISA State Championship since the 2009 season the Patriots will look to win back-to-back state championships for the second time in school year. They also won a state championship in the 2008 season.

To do that the Patriots will have to navigate a schedule that is sure to offer up plenty of challenges for second year head coach Mario White.

The 2021 schedule features a season opener in Troy at Pike Liberal Arts School. The Patriots will play four consecutive road games this season. Three of out of the last four games for the Patriots will be played at home.

The Patriots open the 2021 season at home against Escambia Academy on Aug. 20. They will then play four consecutive road games starting with Crenshaw Christian on Aug. 27 in Luverne.

The Patriots will open up region play the week after when they travel to Hope Hull to take on the Hooper Colts on Sept. 3.

The Patriots will close out their road swing with trips to Auburn and Elmore to take on Lee Scott Academy and Edgewood Academy.

The Patriots lost just two regular season games during the championship-winning season in 2020. That came at the hands of Chambers Academy. The Patriots will get their chance at redemption when they host the Rebels on Sept. 24.

The Patriots will host