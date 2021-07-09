Brundidge library expands services to include legal forms

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge provides many services for Brundidge and the surrounding communities.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said when most people think of a library, they usually think of books and reference materials.

“But a library is all that and much more,” Trawick said. “The library provides a variety of services for its patrons. For those who are considering selling a house, making a will or signing a lease, the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library is now equipped to help them use Gale LegalForms on our computers, or get the forms available via the library’s website.”

Trawick said the forms are fill-in-the-blank, downloadable and continuously updated to reflect the latest Alabama forms.

Gale LegalForms, an online, authoritative legal resource, is available on the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library website attupperlightfootbrundidgelib.org/ or google for public library Brundidge, Alabama.

Gale LegalForms is a part of the Alabama Virtual Library, Trawick said. Go to the library’s website and scroll down on Digital Library page for the Alabama Virtual Library,

“Gale Legal Forms brings together thousands of authentic, professional, national and state-specific legal forms including business, personal, real estate and general forms covering hundreds of legal subjects and issues and includes everything from landlord tenant, wills, power of attorney to small business contracts.”

Trawick said the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library has many resources available and a staff that is available and willing to assist its patrons.

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library is located on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge.