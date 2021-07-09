Extension highlights events of local interest

Throughout the summer months, the Pike County Extension Office continues to bring awareness of events of special interest and benefit to local residents.

Amy Peters, county extension agent, said three events of interest to those in an around Pike County include the Quail and Turkey Management Tour and the Landowner’s Guide to Herbicides, both in July, and the Master Gardeners Class in August.

“The Quail and Turkey Management Tour is hosted by the Barbour County Management Area in Midway from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on July 16.

This event will focus on research-supported strategies for the management of Northern bobwhite and Eastern wild turkey, Peters said. Participants will be transported to sites within the Barbour Management area, where speakers will cover topics including habitat needs, invasive plant impacts and management, early successional plant communities and bottomland hardwood stand improvement. CFEs and PLMs are offered for this meeting. For more information, or to register, contact Bence Carter at the Barbour County Extension Office 334-687-5688.

The Landower’s Guide to Herbicides will be hosted by the Dale County Extension Office in Ozark, from 3 until 8 p.m. on July 20.

Herbicides are a commonly used tool in land management. Whether they’re being used in forested areas or around water, important factors should be considered. This workshop will provide landowners with the information and guidance to more safely and efficiently apply herbicides on their property. Topics include: Pesticide Rules and Regulations, Introduction to Private Applicator Permit, Cost Share Opportunities for Landowners, Forestry Herbicides and Application Methods for Common Management Goals, Sprayer Calibration Methods, Invasive Species Identification and Management, and Managing Vegetation in and Around Waterways.

For more information, contact Bence Carter at 334-389-4055.

Peters said the Master Gardener Class 2021 will begin each Thursday, Aug. 12 through Nov. 18. This course will be offered through ZOOM or participants may attend at the Pike County Extension Office. Contact the office at 334-566-0985 for more information or to register.