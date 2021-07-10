Troy 8U begins tournament with a win

The Troy 8U All-Star team began play at the AA State Tournament on Friday at the Troy Sportsplex.

After day one kicked off with opening ceremonies that included team introductions, Troy was originally forced to wait until 6 p.m. to play their first game against Dothan American. Unfortunately rain arrived in Troy delaying things a bit further.

When things got underway for Troy, the hometown team defeated Dothan 13-10.

Elliott Cochran, Cole Cleveland, Parker Precise and Zane Brookins each had multiple hits in the game.

Noah Houlton, Cochran, Cleveland, Precise, Barrett Powell, Brookins, Alex Guitierez, Jaylen Copeland, Jud Ross and Trace Russell all scored runs.

Troy advances to take on Clanton this morning beginning at 11 a.m.