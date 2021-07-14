Drowning reported at Troy Recreation Center
Tuesday night, the Troy Police Department launched an investigation into reported drowning at the Troy Recreation Center.
According to Police Chief Randall Barr, officers responded to a call at the recreation center at approximately 5:12 p.m. He said officers arrived on scene along with the Troy Fire Department to find an unresponsive adult male located at the indoor pool.
Barr said first responders immediately began resuscitation efforts, but were unsuccessful.
Barr said the TPD began a death investigation into the accident and no further information is available at this time.
State tournament brings 25 Dixie Youth teams to Troy: Sports tourism could have big impact on local economy
On Friday afternoon, the Troy Sportsplex was jam packed with people attending the opening ceremony of the Dixie Youth AA... read more