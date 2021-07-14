Moore named Brantley principal

Casey Campbell Moore of Troy has been named principal of Brantley High School and Elementary School.

Moore comes to the Brantley schools from Enterprise where she was as-sistant principal at Enterprise High School.

Moore said she is extremely excited to be a part of the Brantley School System and is looking forward to a great year.

“I was not looking to leave Enterprise,” Moore said. “I was very happy there, but, when a friend mentioned to me that the principal’s position was open at Brantley, that was an opportunity that was of interest to me.”

Moore said she was familiar with the Brantley schools and also the excel-lent support the schools receive from the community.

“I knew I would love to be a part of the school system and be involved with the community,” she said.

Moore said she enjoyed working in Enterprise and being a part of what was also a supportive community.

“Enterprise is an outstanding school system and I greatly appreciated the opportunity to be a part of it,” Moore said. “Now, I’m looking forward to being a part of a small school system and getting to know the teachers, the students and their parents.”

Moore’s experience has been with high school students and she is looking forward to also working with the younger students.

“The elementary school will be new for me,” she said. “But, the assistant principal at Brantley Elementary School will take the lead there and I will take the lead at the high school. That should work really well for both of us.”

Moore said Brantley is a great town with a great school system with a very successful 1-A sports program. The schools and the sports program both receive excellent community support. I’ve met Coach Roland. He is working this summer. Everyone has been very welcoming and supportive.

“I’m anxious to get to know the kids and their parents at both schools, Moore said. “I’m excited to be a part of both schools and the community.”

Moore was previously assistant principal at Charles Henderson High School and taught English at CHHS.

She is a graduate of Pike Liberal Arts School and Troy University.

Moore’s husband, Don, is the new head football coach and athletic director at Goshen High School. The Moores have one son, Campbell.

Casey Moore’s parents are Ken and Connie Campbell. Grandparents are Max and Margrette Hughes and Earl Campbell.