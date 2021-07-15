PCSO seeks traffic safety grant

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office will apply for a grant to fund overtime to patrol some of the county’s hotspots for unsafe driving.

PCSO Lt. Troy Johnson made the request at the Monday night Pike County Commission meeting. Johnson said the Troy Police Department receives about $20,000 from the grant program to pay officers overtime to concentrate on traffic safety.

Johnson said the PCSO qualifies for about $9,000 in grant funding. He said the officers are required to make a minimum of two contacts per hour and must issue a traffic ticket, a warning for a traffic violation or make an arrest. Johnson said records must be kept to ensure the grant money is used properly.

The commission also approved $14,500 for a litter clean up contract. County Engineer Russell Oliver said contracting out litter clean up would allow for removing litter from an additional 131 miles of road. He said two crews would work the county, both starting in the area around Pronto and Banks. He said the county crew would work the southern part of the county toward the west and the contract crew would work the northern part of the county moving west.

Oliver said litter clean up would only take place on major roadways.

The county also rejected bids for repair work in the Mims Creek area in Brundidge. Commissioner Chad Copeland said there were some environmental issues that had to be addressed which caused the bids to come in around $500,000 instead of the $400,000 mark as expected. Copeland said because of the complications in the project, the Alabama Department of transportation had asked the commission to start the bid process over.

The commission also canceled its Aug. 23 meeting due to the fact commissioners would be at the annual Alabama County Commission Association meeting.

The commission also approved a resolution recognizing County Administrator McKenzie Wilson as a certified county administrator, effective July 23.

The commission’s next meeting will be Monday, July 26, at the Pike County Health Department.