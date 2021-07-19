Bulldogs to face competitive Class 3A Region 4 schedule

The Pike County Bulldogs football team is striving to make the postseason for the ninth consecutive season in 2021.

To do that, the Bulldogs will have to navigate through a competitive Region 4 schedule.

The Bulldogs’ schedule includes four home games in 2021 and six road games including their jamboree against Charles Henderson on Aug. 20.

Following their exhibition at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the Bulldogs open the regular season with three consecutive region games. Two of the three opening games will be played at Bulldogs Stadium beginning on Aug. 27 against Beulah. The Bulldogs hit the road for the first time the following Friday when they take on Dadeville. The Bulldogs return home on Sept. 17 to take on Trinity.

Pike County steps out of region play briefly to take on the Class 5A Carroll Eagles on Sept. 24.

After their showdown against the Eagles, the Bulldogs have four consecutive region games beginning against the defending region champions Montgomery Catholic on Oct. 1. The Bulldogs then host county rival Goshen on Oct. 8 in their first of back-to-back home games. They host Childersburg on Oct. 15.

Pike County hits the road for their final two regular season games. They travel to take on Reeltown for the region finale before closing the regular season at Abbeville on Oct. 29.

The Bulldogs will take on two teams that played for a state championship in 2020. After winning the Region 4 championship, Montgomery Catholic advanced all the way to the Class 3A State Championship where they fell to Fyffe. Abbeville advanced to play in the Class 2A State Championship against Mars Hill.