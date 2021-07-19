Tupper readers celebrate summer’s end

The Summer Reading Program at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library came to a splash-down Friday afternoon on the grounds of the Bass House in downtown Brundidge.

“Splash Day was our end of summer finale!” said Garneshia Lampley, children’s services coordinator. “We had a nice turn out of summer readers. They had fun with a bouncy house, two giant slip and slides and pools for the smaller kids. Extra treats were a from C2’s Treats and Eddie Byrd from McDonald’s, Murphy Family Restaurants, was there with his McDonald’s wheel. It was a fun day for all.”

However, Lampley said the entire summer has been fun with books read and learning educational performers.

On Thursday, “Tupper” recognize the winners of their Summer Reading program.

“A total of 89 children registered this summer and there were 110 certificates awarded,’ Lampley said. “We awarded children and teens who read and logged their reading in Beanstack. They were awarded if they participated in any part of the Summer Reading program, Perfect attendance awards were given out and we awarded a Family reader, Early readers and Independent readers were recognized as Star Readers for reading the most books with Minutes to Win It for having the most minutes read. There was only one 35 Hours or More Reader award given this year.

Star Reader (Most Books Read): Family Reader- David Wilson; Early Reader- Kielee Richards; and Independent Reader- Ashley Hetrick.

Minutes To Win It (Most Minutes Read): Family Reader- David Wilson; Early- Gideon Sutton and Independent Reader- Ashley Hetrick. Minute to Win It 35 Hours or More Read: Gideon Sutton.

“Our hope is that our readers and their families have enjoyed our efforts,” Lampley said. “Although our summer reading program is over that does not mean reading needs to end. We ask that our young readers keep reading and continue to visit us here at Tupper.”