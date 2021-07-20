Michael Conley Jordan, 40, a lifelong resident of Troy, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at UAB Hospital after a brief illness. Funeral services for Mr. Jordan will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with Rev. Steve Winton officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2-3 p.m.

He is survived by his wife Hannah Jordan; daughter, Jolene Jordan; parents: Conley and Charlene Jordan; brother, Scott Jordan (Blakely); mother and father-in-law, Doug and Betsy Martin; brothers-in-law: Trey Martin (Alicia), Griffin Martin; grandmother-in-law, Elaine Martin; nephews: Banks Jordan, Botts Jordan, James Martin; niece, Avery Martin.

He is preceded in death by grandparents: Jack and Grace Ingram, Delmar and Audrey Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations by made to First United Methodist Church of Troy.

