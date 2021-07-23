CHHS softball hosts camp

Second year head coach Khadija Neely and the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will be holding a softball camp beginning on Monday at the CHHS softball field.

Neely arrived at Charles Henderson prior to the 2021 softball season. In her first season at Charles Henderson, Neely led the Trojans to a 21-20 record and a berth in the Class 5A Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores. Neely ultimately won the Messenger All-Area Coach of the Year award.

The two-day camp will be open for everybody between the ages of eight and 15.

The camp will cover pitching, defense and hitting. Participants will get instruction from coach Neely along with Charles Henderson players and four Troy University players.

Each day of the camp will be broken up into three different sessions. Session one on Monday and Tuesday will be for pitchers only. Pitchers are encouraged to bring their own catcher to the camp. The pitching session will run from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A second session will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for participants ages eight to 11. The final session will be for participants between the ages of 12 and 15.

Any participant can attend a pitching session and a session with their age group.

The camp fee is $50 per participant. Each participant will receive a CHHS softball camp T-shirt.

For more information email coach Neely at Neely.Khadija@troyschools.net.