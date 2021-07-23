Pike County Schools makes way for PCHS athletic complex

Two iconic business structures on South Main Street in Brundidge came down this week to make additional space for the athletic complex planned for Pike County High School.

Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, said the school system has secured the two properties on South Main Street, a former service station and a 7-11 market. Plans are for the properties to be the gateway into the PCHS Athletic Complex.

“The athletic complex will be a first-class facility and we want the entrance into the facility to be first-class also,” Bazzell said. “That’s the reason the school board acquired these properties.

“The demolition will be completed this week, then we’ll begin the clean-up of the grounds as we continue planning for the Pike County High School athletic facility in that area.”

Bazzell said he and the Pike County Board of Education are excited about what the athletic facility will mean to the school in Brundidge and the city as well.

“This will be a first-class, high school athletic facility that will include a baseball and a softball field to begin with,” Bazzell said. “The complex will include all the amenities associated with a first-class facility –restrooms, concession stand, lighting and fields with irrigation systems.

Plans also include a soccer facility with seating. A regulation track will circle the soccer field and will be appropriate for track events for schools from this area. There will be adequate curbed parking space to accommodate the facilities.”

Bazzell said most traditional construction projects are targeted for completion within a year from the signing of the contract.

There’s a lot of dirt to be moved to get the surfaces right on the 28-acre athletic field acreage but Bazzell said he’s anticipating that the work will be completed by summer 2022.

Plans are being considered for the area known as “the Hole,” which is across from the high school gymnasium.

Bazzell said there is the possibility of the area being prepared for use as a practice field for the Pride of Pike Marching Band.

At this time, Bazzell said no plans include tennis courts on the property. However, the Pike County Schools own property adjacent to the “Hole” that could possibly be used for future parking.