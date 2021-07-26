Dog Days Begin: Dogs lead contest

The Dog Days of Summer are upon us and that might not bode well for the cats in Pike County that have hopes of winning the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2022 Pet Photo Contest.

But cats have nine lives and they will be in the race down to the wire. Donna Brockman, HSPC president, said it’s any animal’s race to win.

Copper, the best friend of Susan and Benny Jinright, is in the lead in the Pet Photo Contest but race is far from over. More pets will be entered before the deadline at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

“We have 51 entries at this time and there is plenty of time for owners to enter their pets,” Brockmann said. “Photo entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8. Online entry, voting and viewing are at www.pikehumane.org.

Voting continues until 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 8 and when the finish line is in sight, the voting is usually hot and heavy, Brockman said, and “there’s no reason to think differently this year.”

The entry fee is $10 and votes are $1. Entries and votes may be dropped off at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Jinright’s Hillside Antiques, The Little Framery and Three Notch Antiques.

Every pet entered in the 2022 HSPC’s Pet Photo Contest will be pictured on the calendar.

The 2022 winner of the contest will be the cover pet and the runners-up will be the monthly features. Fifty-two pets will be the weekly features and all other en-tries will have a special place on the calendar.

Brockmann said she cannot stress enough how important the Pet Photo Contest is in helping control the number of neglected and often abused dogs and cats throughout the county through the HSPC’s spay/neuter program.

“Every pet entered contributes to the success of the spay/neuter program, so we encourage all pet owners to enter their pet and be a part of controlling the number of unwanted animals in Pike County.

‘The Annual Pet Photo Contest funds the Humane spay/neuter program and there is no better way to reduce the number of unwanted animals in Pike County than through a spay/neuter program,” Brockmann said. “Again, the animals are counting on you. So, enter your pet, it’s easy; it’s fun and it will make a difference.”