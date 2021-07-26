Troy Fire Department responds to structure fire

The Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Montgomery Street.

According to Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the TFD received a July 18 call from Troy E-99 Communications about 1:45 a.m. of a structure fire in the 100 block of Montgomery Street.

Stephens said firefighters were dispatched and arrived on scene within four minutes of receiv-ing the call. Stephens said when firefighters arrived, the fire was well involved and heavy fire and smoke was visible from the front of the home. Stephens said the fire had intensified and spread to the home next door.

Stephens said firefighters executed a coordinated fire attack that successfully extinguished and protected the home next door while engaging the fire on the main residence.

Stephens said it was reported to firefighters that a passerby had rescued the singe resident from the fire. Stephens said the passerby observed the fire and called the resident to the door and assisted them to safety. He said neither the resident nor passerby was injured.

Stephens said firefighters remained on scene for four hours, checking for hot sots and fire ex-tension throughout the home.

Stephens said the Troy Police Department and Haynes Ambulance assisted in the incident. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

Stephens said the fire remains under investigation.